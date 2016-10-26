Support of Educational Materials

Tesenei, 26 October 2016- The office of Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare branch in Tesenai sub-zone has extended educational materials and financial support to 75 needy students in a bid to motivate them become competitive in their education.



Mr. Salih Osman, head of Labor and Human Welfare Ministry's branch in the sub-zone, explained that varied support schemes have been making positive impact in the competitiveness of students.



Meanwhile, the Labor and Human Welfare Ministry's branch in Mai-Mine sub-zone has extended similar support for 31 students.



Parents of the students expressed satisfaction for the financial and material support being extended to empower and make their children more competitive in their educational carrier.





