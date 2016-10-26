Barentu, 26 October 2016- A conference on students’ participation in education was held on 20 October in Ribda-Lalay, Forto-Sawa subzone.



The conference in which higher officials from the Gash-Barka region, representatives of Education Ministry in the region as well as residents from Ribda, Homib, Molober, Aliet, Fedadab, Tala-ayin and Felasab administrative areas took part discussed on causes for the declining number of students school enrolment in general and that of women in particular.



Mr. Mohammed-Ali Ibrahim, head of Education Ministry's branch in the Gash-Barka region, underlined that the Ministry is highly concerned about the declining number of students school enrolment and called for active involvement of parents and administrative bodies in the efforts being exerted to curb the problem.



The participants of the conference on their part said that negligence and lack of awareness have been the primary causes for the declining number of students school enrolment and expressed that they will reinforce participation so that the students effectively use the educational opportunity they are provided.



In the closing of the conference, Mr. Omer Mohammed, Managing Director in the Gash-Barka region, said that the administration of Gash-Barka region will exert necessary efforts to raise the awareness of the students regarding the importance of education especially in the areas where school dropouts are observed .





