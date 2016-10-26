4th congress of youth workers



Mendefera, 26 October 2016- The organization of youth workers in Adi-Quala sub-zone has conducted 4th congress on 21 October.



Mr. Kibrom Habtemariam, Chairperson of the organization, explained that different activities including provision of vocational trainings, sports competitions, visits to historic sites as well as seminars on different issues have been conducted in the last five years in a bid to empower the youth workers.



Mr. Oqubai Ghebretnsaie, head of NUEYS in the sub-zone, on his part reiterated that sharing of experiences among youth is highly essential particularly in empowering them through skill upgrading schemes so as to enable them play due role in the overall national development drive.



Mr. Teklebrhan Mihretab, administrator of Adi-Qual sub-zone, expressed readiness of the sub-zonal administration that it will stand alongside the organization in its efforts to nurture dynamic and competent youth.