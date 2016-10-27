Encouraging outcome in eradicating harmful practices

Asmara, 27 October 2016- The efforts to eradicate the harmful practices that have been physically and psychologically affecting women in general and that of FGM in the Central region have resulted encouraging outcome. The report was made at a meeting conducted on 25 October in which committees established from 16 sub-zones participated.

At the meeting extensive discussion was held on issues including the implementation of policies and regulations regarding harmful practices, efforts conducted to eradicate harmful practices that have been affecting women as well as the awareness raising programs organized and their outcome.

The D. G. of Social Services in the Central region, Mr. Kaleab Tesfaselasie indicated that the awareness raising campaigns was vital in developing experiences among those who have been assigned to run the program and called for more efforts so as the proclamation 158/2007 that prohibits FGM is fully implemented.

Dr. Tesfai Solomon, head of the Health Ministry’s branch in the Central region, also said that after the proclamation was issued the harmful practices have significantly been reduced and that more efforts should be exerted for their eradication once and for all.

The participants on their part pointed out that under age marriages, FGM as well as other harmful practices have negative economic and social consequences on women and called for active participation of the public.





