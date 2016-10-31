Called for proper use of services

Assab, 31 October 2016- The Chairman of Southern Red Sea Assembly, Mr. Ali Nur Ali called on residents of South Denkalia subzone to make proper use of the social service provision institutions put in place in their locality.

In a meeting held on 25th of October, Mr. Ali made detailed briefings on the accomplishments registered pertaining to ensuring social justice and the efforts made so far to guarantee a viable socio economic transformation in the region in general and in the remote areas in particular. He also said that the educational and health facilities as well as the supply of potable water and other social service provision institutions are vivid demonstrations of the efforts so far made.

The participants of the meeting on their part held extensive discussion on different social issues in their areas and expressed readiness to reinforce participation in combating harmful practices.

Ms. Saedia Ibrahim, head of the NUEW branch in the region, underlined on the paramount importance of women’s participation in the national development endeavors and called on parents and communities to encourage women become active participants in the social and economic activities.



