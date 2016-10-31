Selected potato seeds registering encouraging result

Asmara, 31 October 2016- The National Agriculture and Research Center which is operating under the umbrella of the Ministry of Agriculture pointed out that the new potato seeds that have been experimented at the center are bearing encouraging result. The comment was made by Mr. Musie Fekadu, head of the Bio-Technology at the center.

Mr. Mussie further said that pertinent laboratory experiment has been carried out in a bid to produce diseases resistant potato species and to ensure their efficiency. He further underlined that the experiment on the ground has registered encouraging result.

Mr. Afwerki Gebreselasie, from the research center, explained that three types of potato seeds have been selected and will be distributed to farmers. He further said that the newly introduced potato seeds are expected to contribute in stabilizing the local demands.