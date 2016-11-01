Edaga Hamus Community Hospital Rendering Commendable Service: Report

Asmara, 1 November 2016 - The renovated Edaga-Hamus Community Hospital here in the capital is presently rendering commendable maternity service following the introduction of new medical equipment.



Indicating that around 3000 pregnant mothers have received maternity service over the past couple of years. Sister Mniet Wolday, Head of the maternity service at the hospital, said that it is playing due role in the prevention of child and maternal mortality.



The beneficiaries expressed satisfaction with the prenatal and postnatal treatment rendered on top of other healthcare services.