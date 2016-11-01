News Briefs

Stepped-up Efforts to Control Communicable Diseases

Asmara, 1 November 2016 - The Entomological Research Institute in Mendefera is exerting stepped-up efforts to control communicable diseases, disclosed Mr. Girmai Worede, Head of the Institute.

Mr. Girmai indicated that the objective of the institute is to identify the character and type of the mosquitos and take preventive measures.

He explained that the activities of the Institute include identifying mosquito breeding areas and take control measures.

Mendefera Entomological Institute was established in 2014 and has so far identified different types of mosquitoes along with the distribution of preventive medicines.

Election of Area Administrators in Agordat

Asmara , 1 November 2016 - The inhabitants of Endriab and Karshemla, Agordat sub-zone, recently elected Area Administrators and Managing Directors.

Mr. Ismail Abdalla, Managing Director of the sub-zone, called on the newly elected Area Administrators and Managing Directors to diligently serve the community and on the residents to cooperate with them in all their endeavors.

The elected Area Administrators and Managing Directors on their part expressed readiness to serve the community in a spirit of dedication.

Agordat sub-zone comprises 15 Area Administrations with a total of 113 villages.

Anseba Region: Efforts to Enhance Milk supply

Asmara, 1 November 2016 - Anseba Regional Administration, in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture and stakeholders has distributed milk cows to 125 farmers in a bid to ensure the supply of milk and milk products

Mr. Gebrehiwet Abraham, Head of the MOA branch in Elaberet Sub-zone, indicated that the milk cows were provided to farmers in the sub-zones of Hamelmalo, Geleb, Habero and Elaberid.

The beneficiary farmers expressed appreciation for the support provided and said that they would establish associations and work hard to attain the set goal.





















