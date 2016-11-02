Assab: Assessment of Summer Work Program

Assab, 02 November 2016- An assessment meeting on this year’s Students Summer Work Program was held on 26 October in Assab.



Mr. Berhane Ghebrezgabihier, head of Secondary Schools in the Southern Red Sea region, said that successful soil and water conservation activities were carried out through the participation of around 300 students.



Mr. Berhane further commended the active participation of varied governmental and service rendering institutions, Fisheries Corporation. He also appreciated the contribution made by the plant nursery centers.



Mr. Humed Ali, D. G. of Social Services in the region, on his part said that the Summer Work Program has been highly instrumental in redressing the natural environment and above all in inculcating the spirit of hard work among the youth.



The participant of the Summer Work Program similarly shared views as regards the proper keeping of tree seedlings already planted in martyrs’ cemetery and in the main streets of Assab.