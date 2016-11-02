Crops harvested through popular campaign

Asmara, 02 November 2016- Crops of families of martyrs in the administrative areas of Sela-Daero, Adomzematch, Abarda’e and Kutmowli’e, Gala-Nefhi sub-zone, have been harvested through popular campaign. More than 650 students from the sub-zone participated in the popular campaign.



The popular campaign was organized in partnership with the sub-zonal administration, government institutions, committee of youth and teachers.



The students explained that they feel honored to assist the families of martyr as a gesture of respect for the noble price the fallen heroes paid for the common cause and to renew their pledge to martyrs trust.



The families of martyrs in the sub-zone on their part expressed satisfaction for the initiative taken by the students and for the fact that the younger generation has inherited the noble national values of cooperation.



