Workshop on nurturing competent youth

Mendefera, 02 November 2016- In a meeting held in Senafe on 28 October, it was reported that the integrated efforts on the part of the Government institutions, the PFDJ and the general public are highly crucial in the endeavors being exerted to nurture dynamic and competent youth.



In the meeting in which heads of line ministries in the Southern region, national associations, parents and the youth took part, Mr. Ghirmai Ghebru, head of NUEYS in the region, said that the future of the youth is conditioned by societal and environmental influences and called on parents to enhance participation in the effort to nurture competent and dynamic youth.



Underlining that the issue of the youth is not only the responsibility of the NUEYS, Mr. Hizkiyas Whbet, administrator of Senafe sub-zone, assured the participants that nurturing skilled and patriotic youth, who respect societal and national values are among the utmost priorities of the sub-zonal administration.



The participants of the meeting on their part expressed readiness to make due contribution in the efforts being made to empower the youth.



