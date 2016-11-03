Vegetables and fruit farmers association formed

Barentu, 03 November 2016- The Vegetables and Fruit Farmers Association in Barentu and its environs as well as in Dase and Anagule conducted its founding congress on 31 October.

At the opening event, Mr. Yonas Tesfagabir, from the Ministry of Agriculture branch in the region, underlined that the association will have significant contribution in exchanging experiences among the farmers. He also said that the association will enable the farmers to have better access to market and play due role in stabilizing the market.

Mr. Mebrahtom Gebrehiwet, from the Agriculture Ministry in the region, explained that the Ministry will exert effort to ensure that the farmers who are engaged in vegetable and fruits cultivation at the Gash river bank, Barentu and Dase are organized in an association for better performance.

The head of the Vegetable and Fruits Development in the region, Mr. Mulugeta Hagos on his part called on the newly elected executive members of the association to work towards capacity building of members and for the development and increased productivity of the association.

In the Barentu sub-zone there are 25 registered vegetable and fruit farmers cultivating on 110 hectares of land.

There are also 8 vegetable and fruits farmers association in the Gash Barka region.