Preserving forests and wild animals: mutual responsibility

Massawa, 03 November 2016- The preservation of forests and wild animals is national and mutual responsibility and not to be left to one institution alone. The comment was made by Cap. Tshaie Tekle, head of the Forestry and Wild Animals Authority branch in the Northern Red Sea region.

Cap. Tsehaie further called on the public to assume responsibility in preserving the natural resources in general and that of the forests and wild animals in particular.

He also indicated that the preservation activities conducted in the preserved areas in Debre-Bizen, Dengolo and Solomuna have resulted encouraging outcome in the development of the ecological diversity.

Cap. Tsehaie finally called for popular participation in reforestation of the barren areas in the sub-zones of Foro and Gelalo and cooperate with foresters in keeping forests from cutting by poachers.



