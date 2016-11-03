Harmful practiced being reduced

Mendefera, 03 November 2016- Ms. Rigbe Weldemariam, head of the NUEW branch in Mendefera sub-zone, indicated that owing to the sustainable awareness raising campaigns conducted the prevalence of harmful practices has significantly been reduced.

At a meeting she conducted with the residents of Adi-Qidabet, Ms. Rigbe said that even though the harmful practices that have been physically and psychologically affecting women have been reduced there needs more effort for their complete eradication.

Mr. Solomon Russom, head of the Social Services in the Southern region, said that FGM and under age marriages have been among the bottlenecks for the development of women and called on the public in general and parents in particular to combat them and send their children to school.

The residents on their part said that the awareness raising program has enabled them to increase their knowledge on the consequences of harmful practices and expressed conviction to reinforce efforts to eradicate them.







