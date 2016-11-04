Increased effort to develop tourism services

Assab, 04 November 2016- The D. G. of Tourism Services in the Southern Red Sea region, Mr. Ise Ahmed called on the tourism services rendering institutions to increase effort to develop the tourism service provision institutions.

Mr. Ise indicated that tourism services mainly relate to satisfying customers with proper reception as well as providing timely and efficient services. He also called on the owners of tourism service rendering institutions to work towards developing their institutions so as they become tourism attraction centers.

He further called on them to use the posters published by the Ministry of Tourism for acquainting the rich resources of the country with public.

The participants on their part expressed readiness to live up to expectations in developing the tourism service provision institutions.



