Call made for proper nurturing of children

Barentu, 04 November 2016- At a meeting conducted in Haikota sub-zone, Gash Barka region, a call was made on the public to focus on proper nurturing of children and create conducive condition for them.

At the meeting which was organized by the Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare branch in the Gash Barka region, Mr. Yirgalem Gebretsadik, head of Social Welfare, said that children are easily exposed to varied social problems and called on parents to play due role in guiding children and inculcate on them the noble values of the society and help them become free from committing crimes.

M. Yirgalem also noted that under age marriages, divorce and others are the main challenges the children are facing and called on the public to pay special interest for children and create conducive atmosphere so that they become free from committing crimes.

The participants on their part expressed conviction that they will work for eradication of harmful practices that are negatively affecting children.