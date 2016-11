Keren, 07 November 2016- The residents of Elaberet conducted crop harvest popular campaign at ‘Elaberid Agro-Industry.

Mr. Hagos Meles, Manager of the Agro-Industry, indicated that most of the crops have been harvested in a short period of time thanks to the popular campaign.

Participants of the campaign said that the success of the campaign demonstrates the active collaborative effort of the residents.