MOE: Training staff members

Assab, 07 November 2016- The branch office of the Ministry of Education in the Southern Red Sea region has graduated on 2 November 22 of its staff members who had been attending computer based course.

In a speech he delivered during the graduation event, Mr. Idris Ismail, head of the MOE branch in the region, stated that the theoretical and practical course provided was in continuation of the trainings that have been organized throughout the country and called on the graduates live up to the nation’s expectations.

Mr. Humed Ali, Director General of Social Service in the region, outlined the significance of the course in upgrading the skills and knowhow of the graduates in their day-to-day activities.

The graduates on their part reiterated readiness to serve their nation with dedication and called for the sustainability of such courses.