3rd congress of youth workers

Dekemhare, 07 November 2016- The Youth Workers Organization in Dekemhare subzone conducted its 3rd congress on 2 November.

According to reports presented, in the past four years a number of seminars, trainings and different sport competitions have been conducted in a bid to upgrade the awareness and organizational capacity of members as well as promote their skills and academic capacity in an enhanced manner.

Mr. Filmon Mesfin, head of NUEYS branch in the subzone, pointed out the paramount importance of stakeholders in strengthening the organizational capacity of youth workers so as to boost their contribution in the national development programs.

In the same vein, Mr. Sium Ghebreyesus, administrator of Dekemhare subzone, stated that the young generation has inherited the precious Eritrean values inculcated during the armed struggle for independence and called for the need to enhance contribution in the nation building efforts.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ghirmai Ghebru, head of NUEYS branch in the Southern region, called on the youth to augment martyrs trust by equipping themselves with knowledge and skills.

Participants of the congress elected 9 committee members responsible for overseeing the overall activities of the organization.