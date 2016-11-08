Eritrean delegation participates in Africa-Arab Ministerial Conference



Asmara, 8 November 2016 - Eritrean delegation headed by Mr. Arefayne Berhe, Minister of Agriculture, has participated in the Third Africa-Arab Ministerial Conference on Agricultural Development and Food Security that was held from 31 October to 2 November in Khartoum, Sudan.



Agriculture ministers from Africa and other countries participated in the conference held under the theme, “Africa-Arab Trade and Investment for Accelerated Agricultural Development and Enhancing Food Security".



Meanwhile, the Eritrean delegation met with Prof. Ibrahim Adam Al- Dekheiri, Agriculture Minister of the Sudan and held talks on issues pertaining to reinforcing the existing bilateral cooperation between the two countries. Both parties agreed for a speedy implementation of programs of mutual interest.



Likewise, the Eritrean delegation has also held talks with Sudanese Minister of Livestock Resources, Prof. Musa Tibin, and Dr. Hassan Abdel-Qadir Hilal, Minister of Environment and Urban Development. The two sides discussed and reached an agreement on issues related to sharing of experience, providing training and conducting joint agricultural researches.



Mr. Amanuel Negasi, advisor to the Eritrean Minister of Agriculture and Mr. Ibrahim Idris, Charge d’Affairs of the Eritrean Embassy in the Republic of Sudan participated in the meeting.











