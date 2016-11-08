Decision to stop harmful practices

Asmara, November 8 2016 - The residents of Tebeldia Administrative area, Golij Sub-zone, decided to stop harmful practices that are physically and psychologically affecting women and that are negatively influencing their development.

The decision was made at a seminar conducted in which concerned government and front officials took part. Mr. Frezghi Yemane, Chairman of the committee to oversee harmful practices, explained that the sustainable awareness raising programs to stop the harmful practices in general and that of FGM and under age marriages in particular have resulted commendable behavioral change.

Mr. Gilai Mosazghi, Head of the Ministry of Health branch in the sub-zone, explained the consequences of FGM and underage marriages and called on others to follow the exemplary initiative taken by the residents of Tebedelia administrative area.

In the same vein, debating contest on harmful practices was held in 26 schools in the Central region in which 26 exemplary students took part.







