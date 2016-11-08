Call for judicious use of resources

Asmara, 8 November 2016 - The Governor of Anseba region, Mr. Ali Mahmud, called on the public to make judicious use of resources and take into account the generations to come.

Mr. Ali made the remarks during a working visit he conducted from 29 October to 3 November in the sub-zones of Geleb, Asmat, Sel’a and Kerkebet.

The Governor visited social service rendering institutions, vegetable and fruit farms as well as bee farms. Mr. Ali underlined the need for concerted efforts to boost production.

In the course of his tour, Mr. Ali Mahmud also visited the regrouped villages and 152 households put in place to accommodate the regrouped inhabitants in Koko Administrative Area and the citizens resettled in Kerkebet from the Anseba, Northern Red Sea and Central regions. He also assured the settlers that the regional administration will do its level best to assist them in all their endeavors.

Inhabitants of the regrouped villages on their part expressed appreciation for the opportunity they were provided and expressed readiness to judiciously use the resources available.