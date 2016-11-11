Seminar on financial and project management

Asmara, 11 November 2016- The National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veteran Fighters (NAEWDVF) conducted a seminar as regards financial and project management from 8 to 9 November at the headquarters of the association.

The chairman of the association, Mr. Gebrebrhan Eyasu indicated that the association is implementing different income generation projects aimed at augmenting the financial position of members and called for detailed assessment on their progress.

Mr. Gebrebrhan underlined that the objective of the seminar is to create a forum of discussion regarding the implementation of the projects and to identify the challenges encountered and find solutions.

The head of Rehabilitation and Cooperation Mr. Andemariam Gebrekrstos pointed out that the micro credit program of the association is aimed at benefiting all members and called for timely repayment of the already disbursed money so that others could benefit from the program.

The participants of the seminar on their part discussed on the existing organizational chart and activity of the association, the role of beneficiaries in the implementation of projects, the bottlenecks encountered in financial circulation, human resources capacity, the existing cooperation with different public institutions as well as the need of identifying the expectations of members and on designing effective and practical projects.



