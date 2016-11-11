Eritrean nationals abroad hold discussion on national issues

Asmara, 11 November 2016- Eritrean nationals residing in Germany and in France as well as in the West Coast of the United States have organized forums on national issues.

Members of the YPFDJ branches in Central and Upper North Germany in the annual meeting they conducted on 30 October and 5 November in Frankfurt and Hamburg respectively expressed conviction to fulfill their national obligation through enhancing organizational capacity.

The Charge d’Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Germany, Mr. Yohannes Woldu gave briefing as regards the objective situation in the homeland and in the region.

The participants discussed on the progress of their organization and implementation of programs as well as on activities conducted to nurture responsible generation. They also charted out future activity programs.

In the same vein, the Eritrean Ambassador to France, Ms. Hanna Simon conducted seminar to Eritrean nationals residing in different cities in France on the objective situation in the homeland and on the progress of the national development endeavors.

Ms. Hanna further indicated that the external conspiracies against Eritrea have been foiled through the integrated efforts and resilience of the Eritrean people and called for strengthening participation in the nation building process.

The participants on their part expressed conviction to strengthen organizational capacity and live up to the nation’s expectation.

Likewise, Eritrean nationals residing in the West Coast of the US held meeting on 5 November in Oakland.

Ms. Hadinet Keleta, head of the Public and Community Affairs of the West Coast of the US, gave briefing as regards the objective situation in the homeland as well as on the economic and diplomatic activities.

The participants on their part expressed readiness to work for the success of the national development programs and sovereignty alongside their compatriots.



