Varied programs to nurture skilled youth

Mendefera, 14 November 2016- The NUEYS Southern region branch in collaboration with stakeholders has mapped out various programs to equip youth with different skills. The report was made at a meeting held on November 9 in Mendefera town.

In a speech he delivered at a meeting in which heads of government institutions and Front as well as representatives of UNDP, youths and parents took part, Mr. Ghirmai Ghebru, head of the NUEYS branch in the Southern region, stated that various vocational training programs have been provided to youth in an effort to help them become productive members of the society.

In the same vein, the UNDP Representative expressed satisfaction with the accomplishments so far registered on nurturing youth and that plans have been outlined to set up a vocational training center for the same cause.

Also during the event, Mr. Efrem Ghebrekrstos, Governor of the Southern region, called on all government institutions to exert concerted efforts in nurturing productive youth and enable them live up to the nation’s expectations.





