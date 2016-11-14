Vocational training for needy citizens

Asmara, 14 November 2016- In line with its ongoing efforts to assist needy citizens throughout the country, the Ministry of Labor and Human welfare has offered a vocational training to over 1,200 children of martyrs and needy citizens.

Mr. Mehary Weldekiros, coordinator of rehabilitation at the ministry, indicated that the training provided to needy citizens aged between 14 – 18 included carpentry, wood and metal works, computer maintenance, tailoring, beauty salon and barberry among others.

Mr. Mehary stated that the vocational training is aimed at equipping the beneficiaries with skills and know how and help them become self reliant and thus improve their livelihoods.

Such trainings have been persistently provided to needy citizens at an expenditure of 200,000 to 300,000 Nakfa annually, according to reports.