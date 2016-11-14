Provision of potable water supply



Keren, 14 November 2016- Around 75% of the residents of Asmat sub-zone are currently enjoying wider access to potable water supply thanks to the concerted efforts that have been exerted.



Mr. Abubeker Mohammed-Jim'ae, administrator of the sub-zone, said that the concerted efforts on the part of Governmental institutions and regrouping of villages coupled with active involvement of communities have been instrumental in the implementation of varied development programs as well as in broadening access to basic social services.



As regards provision of potable water in Embelday administrative are, Mr. Abubeker pointed out that varied projects worth of Nakfa 500,000 that include 4 water distribution centers, around 4 km long water pipe lines that stretch form Zara River to that respective as well as installation renewable energy equipment have been put in place.



All the 8 administrative areas grouped in Asmat sub-zone are currently enjoying varied social services most notably in education and healthcare.