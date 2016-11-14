Ice producing plant increases production

Massawa, 14 November 2016- The Massawa ice producing plant has increased its production by 60%.



Mr. Yemane Tekeste, head of the plant, said that owing to an increase in production distribution of ice has been expanded to Sheib, Ghelalo, Tio and Karora sub-zones and thus efforts have been exerted to satisfy demands of fishermen along coastal areas.



With the introduction of two new ice producing machines, Massawa ice producing plants has been able to satisfy demands of fishermen, Fisheries Corporation, associations and that of individuals, Mr. Yemane indicated.



