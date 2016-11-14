Veterinary service augmenting production

Keren, 14 November 2016- Mr. Michael Tesfaslasie, head of veterinary service in Hagaz sub-zone, indicated that vaccination services being provided in the sub-zone have been making due contribution in augmenting livestock production.



Mr. Amanuel further elaborated that livestock health has been secured through unremitting efforts in the provision of veterinary services and called on farmers in the sub-zone to report in case of observing the occurrence of any threat of health to their livestock.



Meanwhile, immunization programs have been carried out in Adi-Tekelezan, Elabereed, Gheleb, Keren, Hamelmalo, Habero and Halhal sub-zones while programs have been mapped out to carry out similar vaccination programs in Asmat, Kerkebet and Sel'a sub-zones.



The residents of Hagaz sub-zone expressed readiness to exert efforts towards the success of the program.