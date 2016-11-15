Eritrea Festival in Jeddah Concludes in Colorful Manner

Jeddah, 15 November 2016 - Eritrean Festival in Jeddah City and its environs concluded on November 12 in colorful manner.

The high-level envoy to the festival, Mr. Woldenkiel Abraha, Minister of Local Government underlined that the prevailing peace, security and development in Eritrea is the fruit of the resilience demonstrated by nationals against anti-Eritrea campaigns perpetrated by external forces. He went on to explain the ongoing endeavors to reinforce development endeavors based on national values.

Eng. Yasin Ismael on his part gave briefing on subjects pertaining to Information Technology at a seminar.

The 4-day festival included programs highlighting on-going development programs. Moreover, paintings presented by the NUEW, sports competitions, as well as cultural and entertainment programs, among others, featured at the festival.