Conference on Educational Opportunities for Specific Children

Asmara, 15 November 2016 - The Ministry of Education in partnership with UNICEF has organized a one day conference as regards follow up of children who lack the opportunity of educational opportunity.

Speaking at the opening of the conference, Mr. Semere Russom, Minister of Education, underlined that education in Eritrea is one of the sectors that demands huge investment and that the Government is exerting the necessary effort by giving priority to expand educational service to all including nationals in remote areas of the country.

Likewise, Mr. Gebrezgi Dmam, Director General of Adult Education, indicated that there would take place discussion forums as regards activities being conducted in partnership with UN institutions to promote lasting development in the education sector.

The conference in which heads of departments and regional branches of the Ministry of Education as well as concerned experts took part also discussed on the backward perception that is triggering gender inequality and its consequences on education, the incidences that are hampering the disabled from attending school, the law awareness of the public as well as the educational policies and their impact.