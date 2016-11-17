Keren, 17 November 2016- Mr. Ismail Shawush, agricultural expert at the Ministry of Agriculture, indicated that the effort to augment honey production in Geleb sub-zone is registering commendable result.

Mr. Ismail said that there are 430 modern and traditional bee hives in the sub-zone and that yearly 9300 kilos of honey is being produced.

The head of the Economic Development in the sub-zone, Mr. Daniel Berhe pointed out that the Ministry of Agriculture is providing the farmers adequate bee hives and professional and technical advice for increased production.

The bee farmers on their part indicated that the climate condition in their area is conducive for bee farming and that they are supplying the market with honey at fair price.



