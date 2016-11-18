Assessment Congress on Educational Development

Asmara, 18 November 2016 - The Ministry of Education, in partnership with UNCEF, this week conducted an educational development assessment congress in Asmara. The congress aimed at forwarding ideas that could help advance the teaching-learning process in Eritrea.

Government representatives attended the congress, during which, Ms. Pelucy Natambirweki, from the UNICEF office in Eritrea, gave briefing on the basic objectives for lasting development goals and called on the participants to forward ideas that could help advance the set educational programs for 2016 to 2030.

The participants conducted in-depth discussion on Eritrea’s educational policy, the educational programs mapped out besides the challenges encountered and the prevailing opportunities vis-à-vis the UN Lasting Development Goals initiative.

They further held discussion on identifying the challenges hindering the teaching-learning process, identifying priorities, providing due attention to children who lack educational opportunity, collaboration with stakeholders, in addition to the issue of accountability.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister of Education, Mr. Semere Russom, pointed out that Eritrea has emerged victorious through gaining substantial experience from the Millennium Development Goals and that strong effort will be exerted to realize the objectives of the Lasting Development Goals.