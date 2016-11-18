Identifying Tourism Attraction Sites

Asmara, 18 November 2016 - The Tourism Ministry branch in the Northern Red Sea region has been exerting efforts to identify historic sites and islands endowed with biodiversity.

Tourism Ministry staff members explained that Eritrea is blessed with long and pristine coastal areas and thus efforts are underway to fully harness the benefits of such panoramic views, particularly the aesthetic beauty of the islands.

Pointing out that marine biodiversity has been among the most notable tourism attractions at global level, Mr. Kubrom Kesete, Head of licensing department in the Ministry, said that identifying islands that are endowed with abundant tourism potential would play significant role in promoting the tourism sector.

Mr. Mussa Ibrahim from the Ministry’s office in the Northern Red Sea region, explained that making tourism assets accessible to both domestic and foreign nationals has been among the major activities of the regional office.

Documents from the Ministry of Tourism attest that the Northern Red Sea region is known for its rich historical sites, biodiversity, fascinating landscapes, and cave paintings, among others.