New book inaugurated

Asmara, 21 November 2016- A historical book entitled ‘Eritrea, from Federation to Occupation and Revolution’ written by historian Alemseged Tesfay was inaugurated on November 18 at the expo compound.

The book which consists 26 chapters, 743 pages and around 150 pictures sheds light on the conspiracy to abolish the federation fomented by the US and the British administrations to derail the long awaited will of the Eritrean people for independence as well as the launch of the liberation struggle and the challenges encountered.

The book also includes detailed and fascinating stories of the liberation struggle for the Eritrean people’s right and rule of law, acts of political and diplomatic conspiracies designed by the Ethiopian regime and its allies and the atrocities committed upon the Eritrean people among others.

Ambassador Abdu Heji and a young historian Salahadin Ali gave review of the book.

In a speech he made during the event, the author, Alemseged Tesfay pointed out that he had to make extensive research and interviews with Eritrean nationals and foreign scholars to finalize the book.

The book is a continuation of the previous historical books written by the author back in 2001 and 2006.

A number of senior government and Front officials and invited guests were present during the inauguration event.



