Glas School of Associate Nurse graduates 60 Students

Keren, 21 November 2016- Glas School of Associate Nurse has graduated 60 students. The graduates are all members of the 26th round of national service who joined the school after completing their 12th grade studies in Warsay-Yekealo Senior Secondary School.



During the graduation event held on 19th November, Mr. Ghebrebrhan Habteghergish, Director of the school, explained that the students have been in rigorous theoretical and practical trainings for about 18 months and thus managed to reach this level of accomplishment meeting all the standards set by the Ministry of Health.



Representative of the graduating class on her part expressed readiness to implement what they have learned on the ground and live up the nation’s expectations.



Col. Yemane Tesegay, Director of Healthcare Services in the Ministry of Defense, indicted that 50% of the graduates are female students and hence such a wider participation of women is a perfect epitome of the concerted efforts that have been exerted to provide equitable access to education for all nationals.



Since its establishment in 2013, Glas School of Associate Nurse has graduated a total of 140 Students.