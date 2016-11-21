Eritrean community festival concludes

Asmara, 21 November 2016- The Eritrean community festival in Riyadh that has been conducted from 17 to 20 November under the theme "Quarter of a Century in Resilience and Development" concluded in a colorful manner featuring varied programs that include awarding of students who demonstrated excellence in the national secondary school leaving examination, individuals who made due contribution in community activities, teams that participated in sports competition held in Sawa and for the participants of fashion show.



Mr. Weldemichael Abrha, Minister of Local Government, and Mr. Mohammed-Omar Mahmud, Eritrean Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, awarded 16 exemplary students who demonstrated excellence in the national secondary school leaving examination while 17 outstanding students of the total number of 131 students who obtained passing marks in the 8th grade national examination received awards from Mr. Salih Mahmud Sabe, head of Public and Community Affairs.



Reports indicate that Mr. Weldemichael Abrha has conducted seminars and gave briefings on the objective situations in the homeland and called for active involvement of nationals in the national development programs.



Mr. Weldemichael explained that the development programs registered in the homeland are mostly due to the strong resilience and commitment of the Eritrean people and thus future success stories will mainly relay on the subtle values of the struggle for independence.



The Minister delivering extensive briefings as regards the strenuous activities that have been carried out in the nation building process and safeguarding national sovereignty and challenges encountered, reaffirmed that strong efforts is being exerted to accelerate the national development endeavors.



The participants on their part expressed readiness to work diligently towards the success of all development programs.



The Eritrean community festival in Riyadh and its environs has been annually conducted with a patriotic zeal featuring varied programs such as sports and general knowledge competitions as well as cultural shows of all ethnic groups among other programs.







