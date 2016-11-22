Meeting for educational progress

Massawa, 22 November 2016- A meeting for the progress of educational programs in which parents, students, teachers as well as stakeholders took part was conducted on 18 November in the port city of Massawa.

The head of the Ministry of Education branch in the subzone, Mr. Girmai Zerayakob underlined that it is only through education that one could go forward with the technological advancement. Mr. Girmai also said that due attention should be given to encourage outstanding students, strengthen school administration, avoid time wastage, as well as follow up on the performance of students and students files.

Mr. Kidane Woldeselasie, administrator of the sub-zone, called on strengthening of awareness raising programs and schools to develop their relations with the public. He also expressed readiness that the sub-zonal administration will stand alongside the schools in all their activities.

The participants on their part called for identifying the causes for students’ school drop outs, strengthening the tripartite relations between parents, students and teachers, find solutions to the different challenges the schools are facing.