Seminar for youth in NRS region

Massawa, 22 November 2016- The head of the NUEYS branch in the Northern Red Sea region, Mr. Idris Osman conducted a seminar to students of Ghinda and Nefasit secondary schools and Mai-Habar Technical School. The seminar was aimed at raising the students’ awareness on the Eritrean societal values.

Pointing out that Eritrean youth could make due contribution in the national development campaigns if nurtured with Eritrean societal values, Mr. Idris stated that a number of seminars, campaigns, trainings and others have been conducted aimed at promoting the set objectives.

Meanwhile, in a meeting he conducted with the residents Aqurdet sub-zone, Mr. Ismail Abdalla, managing director in the subzone urged parents to encourage their children to go to school and thus play a key role in nurturing versatile and disciplined youth.