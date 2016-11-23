Anseba: NUEW annual assessment meeting

Keren, 23 November 2016- The NUEW branch in Anseba region held annual assessment meeting from 16 to 17 November and mapped out activity plan for 2017.



Activities related to enhancing organizational capacity, controlling and preventing harmful practices, literacy programs and varied schemes aimed at ensuring women's economic emancipation were among the major accomplishments described in the assessment meeting.



Ms. Amna Hassen, head of NUEW's branch in the region, explained that women's awareness in various domains such as in economic and social matters, ensuring their rights as well as in pursuing education has been on the rise thanks to the concerted efforts that are being carried out in collaboration with stockholders.



MS. Amna further said that varied awareness rising programs have been carried out in a bid to ensure maternal and child welfare.