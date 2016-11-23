Dehil Island: Students enrollment increases

Massawa, 23 November 2016- Students school enrollment and particularly that of female students is on the rise in the administrative area of Dahlak Island, according to Mr. Otban Ibrahim, director of junior and secondary schools in the Daklak Islands sub-zone.



Emphasizing on the overall progress registered in education in the sub-zone is due to the integrated efforts on the part of teachers and parents, Mr. Otban indicated that women's participation in education has risen by 50% in primary schools and by 35% in junior schools.



Mr. Otban further noted that provision of education service in the mother tongue and particularly in primary schools has been playing due role in the overall competence of students and thus despite being few in number students from Dahlak sub-zone have been very exemplary in their academic carriers.



Commending parents for their unremitting efforts to send their children to schools, Mr. Obtan called on the Ministry of Education to solve the existing shortages the teachers are facing.