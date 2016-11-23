7th Congress of Teacher's Association



Asmara, 23 November 2016- The National Association of Eritrean Teachers has conducted its 7th congress on 22 and 23 November under the theme "Quality Education in Better World".



Present in the occasion in which officials from the Ministry of Education, teacher representative from the 6 regions of the country and invited guests took part, Mr. Semere Russom, Minister of Education, underscored that the National Association of Teachers has been making positive contribution in the efforts being exerted to upgrade the academic and processional skills of nationals and thus the association's human capacity and accumulated experience is not to be viewed lightly.



Minister Semere further noted that "Education for Sustainable Development" is the current global motto intended to ensure provision of quality and equitable education by 2030 and thus the Association of Eritrean Teachers is expected to play a leading role in the efforts being made in the development of the country's education sector.



Chairman of the Association, Mr. Issac Tesfaghergish, presented a three-year activities report and said that the association is exerting concerted efforts to upgrade the capacity of the association and developing ties with counterpart associations at regional and global level.



Mr. Mussa Hussien Naib, D.G. of General Education in the MOE, on his part called on teachers to join the association and to make use of the available opportunities that would be provided in the future.



Members of the association who participated in the congress have revised and amended the association's constitution and elected new committee members for three years term.



Established in 1958, the National Association of Eritrean Teachers has a total of 27,000 members and the 22,000 of them are members currently working in the teaching profession.



