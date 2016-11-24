Eritrean nationals abroad hold discussion on national issues

Asmara, 24 November 2016- Eritrean nationals residing in Italy, Germany and France conducted seminars aimed at reinforcing organizational capacity and back up the national development programs.

At the seminar the Milan branch of the YPFDJ organization conducted reiterated to strengthen organization and augment contribution in the nation building process. The participants of the seminar also assessed the activities implemented in the past two years and elected executive committee members for two years term.

In the same vein, the Eritrean Ambassador to France, Ms. Hanna Simon conducted seminar on 20 November to Eritrean women residing in Paris as regards the background and mission of the National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW).

Ambassador Hanna said that the NUEW is a social force that is committed to ensure equality and rights of women and called on the participants to strengthen organization and contribute their part in the all rounded endeavors of the union.

Likewise, the Eritrean National Committee in Germany also conducted a meeting on 19 November in Stuttgart with heads of the branches of the organization from different parts of southern Germany.

The Chairman of the committee, Dr. Tesfai Ablelom presented activity report of the organization.

The Participants on their part conducted extensive discussion pertaining to strengthening professional and financial capacity, encouraging documentation and research initiatives, reflecting the progress made on the part of the Government and people, as well as reinforcing diplomatic activities. They also charted out activity program for the year 2017.