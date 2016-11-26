Main Menu
Call for Judicious Use of Water Resources
Asmara, 26 November 2016 - The Governor of Anseba region, Mr. Ali Mahmud, has called on farmers in Hamelmalo Sub-zone to make judicious use of water resources as regards vegetable and fruit farm activities.
Speaking at a meeting with representatives of the Sub-zone, the Governor noted that the area is conducive for vegetable and fruit farming and stressed the need to enhance produce.
Similarly, Mr. Yakob Idris, Administrator of Hamelmalo Sub-zone, called for increased community participation in endeavors to reinforce development activities.
The participants voiced commitment to live up to expectations.