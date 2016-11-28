Seminar on augmenting voluntary blood donors

Mendefera. 28 November 2016- A seminar for employees of various government institutions and associations in the Southern region aimed at boosting the number of voluntary blood donors was conducted in Mendefera. The seminar was organized by the Voluntary Blood Donors Association in the region.

Mr. Afewerki Rusom, Coordinator of the seminar, stated that the seminar was aimed to raising the awareness of the public on the significance of boosting the voluntary blood donation in saving lives.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Samson Abai pointed out that blood donation doesn’t cause any health complication but rather it creates moral satisfaction and called for active engagement in blood donations with an objective of saving lives.

Dr. Samson also gave detailed briefing on the challenges the health institutions in the Southern region are facing due to lack of blood.

Mr. Abraham Yohannes, Chairman of Blood Donors Association in the region, said that there is plan to organize voluntary blood donation associations in all the subzones of the region in an effort to augment blood donations in an enhanced manner.













