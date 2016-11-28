Workshop on 5 years strategic plan

Asmara, 28 November 2016- The Ministry of Health conducted a workshop from 24 to 25 November here in Asmara aimed at designing 5 year strategic plan for 2017 – 2021.

In a speech he delivered during the event, Mr. Berhane Ghebretinsae, D. G. of Social Services in the Ministry of Health, pointed out that the main goal of the workshop was to assess the previous strategic plan, discuss with various stakeholders and thus find a common understanding on drawing an alternative strategic plan for the coming 5 years.

Stating that creating a conducive atmosphere for synchronizing the new strategic plan with the MDG’s is also one of the objectives of the workshop, Mr. Berhane underlined on the paramount importance of the role of stakeholders in bringing about a pertinent heath care system throughout the country.

In the same vein, Dr. Josepin Namboze, WHO representative in Eritrea, on her part expressed appreciation on the impressive efforts Eritrea has exerted in meeting the Millennium Development Goals (MDG’s) and articulated the organization’s readiness to fully cooperate with the ministry in realizing the set goals.

Participants of the workshop held extensive discussion on various issues pertaining to the implementation of the strategic plan.

Mrs. Amina Nur-Hussein, the Minister of Health, representatives of WHO, government institutions and national associations were presented at the workshop.