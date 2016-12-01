President Isaias held talks with his Egyptian counterpart

Asmara, 01 December 2016- President Isaias Afwerki and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of the Republic of Egypt met and held talks on 29 November in Cairo as regards boosting bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries.



In their meeting, the two leaders expressed readiness to enhance cooperation in various sectors including fisheries, agriculture, livestock resources as well as trade and investment.

They also agreed that the already established joint committees to ensure the practical implementation of the programs play their due role.

President Isaias and President El-Sisi reached an agreement to reinforce coordination for ensuring the peace and stability of the Red Sea region as well as in combating terrorism and human trafficking.

President Isaias underlined that Eritrea look forward for Egypt's enhanced role in the region and across the African continent.



Mr. Osman Saleh, Eritrea's Foreign Minister, Mr. Yemane Ghebreab, Head of PFDJ Political Affairs, Mr. Fasil Ghebreslasie, Ambassador of Eritrea to Egypt and Mr. Amin Hassen from President's office participated in the meeting.



President El-Sisi also hosted dinner reception in honor of President Isaias.



President Isiaias returned home on 30 November concluding a 3-day working visit to Egypt.