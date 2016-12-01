Eritrean nationals abroad hold discussion on national issues

Asmara, 01 December 2016- Eritrean nationals residing in the UK, Sweden and France conducted seminars as regards strengthening organizational capacity and back up the national development endeavors.

At the seminar the nationals conducted in Sheffield, the UK, on 27 November discussed on the current situation in the homeland and the progress of the development programs and expressed conviction to live up to the nation’s expectations.

At the event, the Eritrean Ambassador to the UK and North Ireland, Mr. Estifanos Habtemariam said that thanks to the strong resilience on the part of the Government and the people Eritrea, the country is registering commendable all rounded development achievements and called for their sustainability.

Indicating that ensuring food security and social justice is the priority task of Eritrea, the Ambassador reiterated that effort is being exerted to underpin organizational capacity with a view to enable citizens reinforce participation in the national development endeavors.

In the same vein, the YPFDJ organization in Sweden conducted its congress from 25 to 27 November in the city of Linderod.

At the congress different national organizations delivered speech of support. Briefings as regards the external conspiracies against Eritrea and the Eritrean people’s resilience as well as the national development programs and their progress were provided by knowledgeable individuals.

Likewise, the Charge d’Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in the Scandinavian countries, Mr. Yonas Manna underlined that the festivals being organized by nationals residing abroad attest to the strong unity and commitment as well as the value the Eritrean people give to their culture and identity.

Moreover, the Eritrean Ambassador to France, Ms. Hanna Simon conducted a seminar to the Eritrean nationals residing in Paris and its environs as regards the national development programs and their progress.





