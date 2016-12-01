World AIDS day marked

Asmara, 01 December 2016- World AIDS Day was today marked here in the capital in the presence of Ms. Amina Nur-Husein, Minister of Health under the theme “Let’s Stand United to Control AIV/AIDS” .

Speaking on the occasion, the D. G. of public Health, Dr. Andebrhan Tesfatsion said that ensuring health of the society is part and parcel of human rights and dignity and that the provision of health service has been one of the top priority tasks of the Government. He also indicated that minimizing death due to AIDS and preventing new infections is part of the priority task.

Dr. Andebrhan further stated that Eritrea is one of the countries which has registered commendable achievement in controlling the prevalence of HIV/AIDS and that requires substantial investment, integrated effort and commitment for its total eradication.

Ms. Christine Umutoni, UN Resident Coordinator /UNDP Representative in Eritrea, called on the international community to take necessary initiative to reduce death due to the disease and prevent new infection in accordance with the 2030 “Goals for Lasting Health Development”.

At the occasion, nationals living with HIV/AIDS provided their testimonies and briefings as regards the challenges they had to go through, the current situation of the disease and new infection at national and global level as well as the struggle being exerted to control the disease and the objective and challenges of the ‘Bidho’ association.

The International Day of HIV/AIDS is being observed here for the 23rd time and for the 28th time worldwide.