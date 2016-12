Asmara, 02 November 2016- The former Bishop of the Eritrean Catholic Church, Abune Zeccarias Yohannes passed away on 01 December at the age of 91.

The funeral service of Bishop Zeccarias will be held on 03 December at his home village Addzieni.

Abune Zeccarias who had been ordained as Bishop in 1981 has served as Empirical Bishop of Asmara from 1984 to 2001 and as Bishop Emeritus of Asmara from 2001 to 2016.